Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 996,959 shares of company stock valued at $69,839,043 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,380 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $20,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 459.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 5,775.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 231,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 47.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.75. Cryoport has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

