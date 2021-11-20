Scry.info Trading Down 8.9% This Week (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $46,855.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00048610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.25 or 0.00220774 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00089069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DDDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.