Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after purchasing an additional 687,789 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

