Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 214 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,635 shares of company stock worth $1,328,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $402.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

