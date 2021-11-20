Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.24.

NYSE KR opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.