Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 1,871 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 436,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 52.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after buying an additional 2,094,233 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSTG stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

