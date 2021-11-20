Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 194.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,944,000 after acquiring an additional 177,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,607 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,581,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,155,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,634,000 after purchasing an additional 145,323 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $51.43.

