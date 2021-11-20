KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $805,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $755,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

