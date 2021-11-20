Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Joby Aviation.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

