Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Joby Aviation.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of JOBY stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23.
About Joby Aviation
Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.
