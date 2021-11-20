Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will announce ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.69). Atreca reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $187.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.12. Atreca has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $20.29.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 135.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 21.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 328.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

