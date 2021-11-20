NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.710-$1.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.75 million.

Shares of NTCT opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 0.71.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetScout Systems stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

