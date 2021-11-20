Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2209 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS DNIYY opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $21.33.
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Company Profile
