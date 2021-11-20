Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MYE opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $742.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MYE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,100 shares of company stock worth $148,875 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 59,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 186.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 38,573 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 192.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 12.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

