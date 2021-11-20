Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Document Security Systems had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%.

DSS stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Document Security Systems has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Document Security Systems by 83.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Document Security Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Document Security Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

