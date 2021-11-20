Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $190.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.93 and a 200 day moving average of $196.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

