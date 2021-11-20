State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,582 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 30.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 31.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,031,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,255,000 after acquiring an additional 245,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 831.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 644,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,527,000 after acquiring an additional 575,413 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

