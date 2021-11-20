Iowa State Bank Sells 23,723 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,723 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $74.19 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

