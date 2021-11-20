Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 28.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

