Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 2,725 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Discovery by 5.1% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 1,206.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISCA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.