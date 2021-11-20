Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 370 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.