Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 30th

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

HGLB opened at $9.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Get Highland Global Allocation Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGLB. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4,893.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.