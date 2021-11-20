CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 24.55%.

CLGN opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $107.39 million and a PE ratio of 82.35. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of CollPlant Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.