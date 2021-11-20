Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

Shares of SUBCY opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SUBCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 target price (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a 86.00 target price (down from 90.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Subsea 7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.