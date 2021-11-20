Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $115,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $136,220.00.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 23.82, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.83.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 89bio by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in 89bio by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 485,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 89bio by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 38,441 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in 89bio by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETNB. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

