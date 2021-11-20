Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sells $60,603.40 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sean Rahilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

