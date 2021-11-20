Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Insider Purchases A$65,800.00 in Stock

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) insider John Watson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.29 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$65,800.00 ($47,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 4.16.

About Tassal Group

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon and tiger prawns in Australia. The company offers fresh, smoked, canned, and frozen salmon; and Australian black tiger prawns. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells salmon, prawns and other seafood species.

