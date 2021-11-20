AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel Sells 31,381 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 31,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $3,339,879.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pride Holdings Ltd Angel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 1,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $110,230.00.

NYSE:APP opened at $99.77 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APP. BTIG Research began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist increased their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,345,000. Keenan Capital LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,066,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.