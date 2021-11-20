Insider Selling: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Sells 71,545 Shares of Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CF stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $68.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,820,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 885,426 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,331,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

