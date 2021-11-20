Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO Sells $1,870,687.32 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,870,687.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $41.71 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

