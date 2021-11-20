Short Interest in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Rises By 31.4%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the October 14th total of 6,430,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

