Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Chairman Franklin Myers Sells 74,227 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.30.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

