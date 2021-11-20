Foundation Mastercard Sells 90,994 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12.

NYSE MA opened at $339.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $333.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.38 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

