The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Boeing reported earnings per share of ($15.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

Shares of BA stock opened at $214.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.08. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $191.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,579,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $223,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

