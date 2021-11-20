USDX Trading Up 0.3% This Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005206 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007951 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000163 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

