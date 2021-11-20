Locus Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115,145.00 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $31.38 million and approximately $115,145.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00048551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.33 or 0.00221168 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00090031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

