Loki (LOKI) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,475.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.60 or 0.07344302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.90 or 0.00376052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $581.82 or 0.00994987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00086304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.39 or 0.00421359 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.00266809 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.