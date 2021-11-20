IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 8,900 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 164,353 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 830,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,983 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 148,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTBD stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

