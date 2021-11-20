IFP Advisors Inc Sells 930 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $568,000.

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

