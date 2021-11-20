82,934 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 800.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 85.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

