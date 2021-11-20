Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $220,429.80 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $660,580.56.

On Friday, October 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $311,261.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,116,728.40.

Shares of SNAP opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average is $66.24. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

