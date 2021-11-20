Comerica Bank Sells 39,341 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,341 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in STERIS by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 904,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,635,000 after acquiring an additional 377,236 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in STERIS by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in STERIS by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,581,000 after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 21,513 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in STERIS by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $233.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.64. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $237.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41 and a beta of 0.60.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,463,841. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

