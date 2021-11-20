Virtu Financial LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,345 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,904,611. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,587,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.29.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

