Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,547,000 after purchasing an additional 313,466 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $23.72 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,312,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,000 shares of company stock worth $8,328,800. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

