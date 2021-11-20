Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 36.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 50,805 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 105,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KALU opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $74.89 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $76,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $428,575. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

