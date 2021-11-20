Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 27,054 GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.02. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GCMG. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

