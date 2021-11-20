Louis T. Petrillo Sells 12,567 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $42.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

