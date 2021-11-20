Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $2.35 Million in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 246,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.12% of ATI Physical Therapy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,025,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,156,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,541,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,622,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

