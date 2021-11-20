PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Up 30.0% in October

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the October 14th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPD. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PolyPid during the second quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PolyPid by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid during the second quarter worth $106,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in PolyPid during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid during the second quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $6.95 on Friday. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.53.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PolyPid will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

