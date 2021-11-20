Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the October 14th total of 49,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLP shares. Barclays lowered shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Global Partners stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,611,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $2,046,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $900,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

