Short Interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Grows By 30.4%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the October 14th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the third quarter worth $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the second quarter worth $403,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the second quarter worth $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercurity Fintech by 259.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the first quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

MFH stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16. Mercurity Fintech has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

